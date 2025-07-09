Graduate overcomes life-changing injuries to fulfil dream of becoming a doctor

A mature student has graduated from university as a doctor a decade after a motorbike accident as a teenager left him with catastrophic injuries.

Paul Edwards was 17 and studying for his A-levels when he was knocked off his motorbike, suffering multiple fractures.

He had to put his studies on hold and delayed his university ambitions for a decade while he recovered.

Paul Edwards with his parents Charlie and Denise after graduating from the University of Bristol (Nim Jethwa/University of Bristol/PA)

Fast-forward 16 years and, despite living with debilitating pain, Mr Edwards, now aged 32, has graduated in front of his proud parents Charlie and Denise, girlfriend Aesha, close friends and tutors.

It was not just his injuries he needed to overcome, as Mr Edwards grew up in Lawrence Weston where only around 15% of students at his secondary achieved five GCSEs.

Encouraged by his parents and supportive teachers, he set his sights on studying medicine at the University of Bristol.

Prior to his accident he was accepted on to the now obsolete Government-run gifted and talented programme, which sought to help talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

But in October 2009 a car overran a junction and Mr Edwards collided with the car at 30mph.

He suffered catastrophic injuries, including two fractured thighs, multiple fractures to his neck and back, a lacerated liver and head trauma.

Paul Edwards (far left) completing the 2025 Bristol 10k with his father, Charlie Edwards, and sister (Paul Edwards/PA)

Mr Edwards spent years in recovery, undergoing multiple surgeries and battling constant pain.

In 2014, he had what he calls his “sink or swim” moment, and with the help of his GP weaned himself off opioid medication.

“I remember my GP saying: ‘You can either stay on these drugs and be stuck here, or come off them and find out what life might still offer you’,” he said.

He enrolled in an access to higher education course and completed the equivalent of three A-levels in nine months.

In 2017, Mr Edwards was offered a place to study neuroscience at Bristol, but switched to medicine during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My sister is a paramedic, and my GP and consultants were so amazingly supportive during my recovery from my accident. I realised I wanted to help. I wanted to give back,” he said.

He studied while managing with “endless and debilitating” pain as a consequence of his injuries.

“I use over-the counter painkillers to treat the pain and I do lots of activity including endurance running and triathlons,” he said.

“I know I’ll be in pain anyway, but I would rather be active and in pain, than sedentary and still in pain.”

Paul Edwards aged 17 in hospital following his accident (Charlie Edwards/PA)

He has recently completed his elective period of study in anaesthetics and will soon begin his foundation doctor training at an NHS hospital on the Isle of Wight.

“I owe the university a lot regarding my success,” Mr Edwards said.

“I have been incredibly well supported, and I really appreciate everything the staff have done for me.

“They really help you achieve the absolute best you can be. I count myself lucky to have met so many wonderful people along the way, who are now absolute friends for life.

“Who knows, maybe the accident was part of a bigger plan – directing me to a path of becoming a doctor>

“I want to let people know that anything is possible if you are determined enough. It’s never too late, and Bristol is a great place to be.”