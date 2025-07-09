Shropshire Star
Figures show record high of almost three in 10 conceptions ending in abortion

There were 247,703 conceptions leading to a legal abortion in 2022, a 13.1% rise on the 218,923 recorded in 2021, the ONS said.

By contributor Aine Fox and Ian Jones, PA
Published
Last updated
The percentage of conceptions leading to legal abortion reached a record high in England and Wales in 2022 (Alamy/PA)

The percentage of conceptions leading to legal abortions in England and Wales has reached a record high, according to official statistics.

Almost three in 10 conceptions in 2022 ended in legal abortions in the two nations, up from around two in 10 a decade earlier.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the percentage was 29.7% in 2022, up from 26.5% a year earlier and 20.8% in 2012.

The percentage has generally been increasing for all age groups since 2015, the statistics body said.

