Figures show record high of almost three in 10 conceptions ending in abortion
There were 247,703 conceptions leading to a legal abortion in 2022, a 13.1% rise on the 218,923 recorded in 2021, the ONS said.
By contributor Aine Fox and Ian Jones, PA
Published
Last updated
The percentage of conceptions leading to legal abortions in England and Wales has reached a record high, according to official statistics.
Almost three in 10 conceptions in 2022 ended in legal abortions in the two nations, up from around two in 10 a decade earlier.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the percentage was 29.7% in 2022, up from 26.5% a year earlier and 20.8% in 2012.
The percentage has generally been increasing for all age groups since 2015, the statistics body said.