Figures show record high of almost three in 10 conceptions ending in abortion

The percentage of conceptions leading to legal abortions in England and Wales has reached a record high, according to official statistics.

Almost three in 10 conceptions in 2022 ended in legal abortions in the two nations, up from around two in 10 a decade earlier.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the percentage was 29.7% in 2022, up from 26.5% a year earlier and 20.8% in 2012.

The percentage has generally been increasing for all age groups since 2015, the statistics body said.