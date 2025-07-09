Ex-Tory minister breached post-government jobs rules, watchdog says

A member of the House of Lords and former Tory minister has breached the rules ex-government figures should follow when taking jobs after leaving office, a watchdog has said.

Lord Harrington, a non-affiliated peer who was a Conservative minister under Boris Johnson, failed to tell the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) about two roles he took after leaving government in 2022.

Acoba said the peer’s failure to notify it of roles with Stephenson Harwood LLP and Regal Holdco Limited showed an “unambiguous breach and clear disregard” of the rules governing ex-ministers.

He apologised, telling the committee he miscalculated the period within which he had to give notice, while Acoba has written to the current Government complaining there is a “general lack of understanding” of the rules it enforces.

On leaving Government, all ministers must notify Acoba for the next two years of any jobs they go on to hold, to ensure they do not use their influence or knowledge of government improperly.

Lord Harrington left his role as a refugees minister, working across the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and the Home Office, in September 2022.

In the role, he spearheaded co-ordination of the UK’s efforts to house Ukrainian refugees in the early days of the war, as well as working to accommodate Afghan refugees fleeing the resurgent Taliban.

Acoba said it found out he had taken up a role with law firm Stephenson Harwood, which he began in March 2024, when a member of the public made a freedom of information request about it.

The committee also became aware of an appointment with Cluster Partners Limited in December 2023, and another with Regal Holdco Limited in July 2024.

It wrote to Lord Harrington asking why he had failed to give notice of the jobs, describing his actions as “surprising”, as he had sought advice for past roles after serving in David Cameron’s government, and “within the first few months of leaving office in 2022”.

In correspondence with the watchdog from April, which has now been published on Acoba’s website, Lord Harrington apologised to the committee.

He said: “I apologise for miscalculating the period in which I was required to notify Acoba of such appointments. The ministerial role I undertook in 2022 was a strictly limited project, concerning a subject on which I have had no professional interaction with prior or since that period.

“No paid employment I have commenced within two years of leaving ministerial office has been related to that role nor to Government.”

While he said Cluster Partners was established in 2023, Lord Harrington said the company did not “commence any activity until much later on”, until after the deadline by which he had to notify Acoba.

The watchdog accepted his explanation, but said of the other two appointments: “The purpose of the rules is to protect the integrity of Government by considering the real and perceived risks associated with former ministers joining outside organisations.

“Protecting the integrity of the Government has not been possible here. Failing to await advice before taking up roles with Stephenson Harwood LLP and Regal Holdco Limited is an unambiguous breach and clear disregard of the Government’s rules and the requirements of the ministerial code.”

Acoba also wrote to Pat McFadden, the most senior minister of the Cabinet Office, notifying him of the breach.

In its letter to the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, the watchdog complained that the rules governing ex-ministers jobs are inadequate.

It said: “These breaches, alongside those of others, raise the wider issue around the general lack of understanding of the rules and the inadequacies of the framework in which the rules operate.

“As it stands, the process relies entirely on the co-operation of applicants in the absence of any sanctions or incentives to maintain compliance. This has risked undermining the integrity of the committee and the rules.”

Lord Harrington was contacted for comment.