Charles bids farewell to President Macron during touching goodbye

The King and President Emmanuel Macron enjoyed a long goodbye as the two men bid farewell after a successful start to the French leader’s state visit.

In a sign of their friendship, Charles and the French leader clasped hands for 28 seconds as they parted company at Windsor Castle when the first element of the three-day trip came to an end.

The King and president talked during the handshake which became more poignant when Mr Macron held Charles’ hand with both of his for the last few moments.

Earlier the president and his wife had spent a private period laying flowers at the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II who was laid to rest at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the castle’s St George’s Chapel.

King Charles (right) and the President of France Emmanuel Macron visit the South garden at Windsor Castle (Aaron Chown/PA)

At the Windsor Castle state banquet held in Mr Macron’s honour on Tuesday night the French leader had paid tribute to the late Queen, saying: “To you she was your Queen, to us she was the Queen.”

The last words spoken between the King and his guest was their re-branding of the famous entente cordiale to the “entente amicale” spoken by Charles with Mr Macron replying “thank you, so much”.

Charles kisses the hand of Brigitte Macron when they meet before formal goodbyes (Aaron Chown/PA)

They had been joined by Queen Camilla and Mrs Macron who exchanged goodbye kisses with the men and the foursome posed for a picture before they parted company.