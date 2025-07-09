British rowers smash Pacific record to raise £50,000 for brain tumour foundation

A team of British adventurers has broken two world records by rowing unsupported across the Pacific Ocean – raising thousands of pounds to help families affected by brain tumours.

The five-man Ocean5 crew completed the 2,800-nautical mile journey from Monterey, California, to Hanalei in Kauai, Hawaii, in just 32 days, six hours and 51 minutes, shattering the previous record of 54 days.

Their expedition also saw 66-year-old businessman and team member Kevin Gaskell become the oldest person to row across the Pacific, according to the organisers of the World’s Toughest Row.

He was joined by his son Matt, 33, adventurer Tom Higham, 37, martial arts champion and Amazon explorer Patrick Deacon, 40, and performance therapist Stephen Greenan, 40.

The crew ended their journey in Kauai, Hawaii (World’s Toughest Row/PA)

The team, who trained in Lymington, Hampshire, survived on freeze-dried meals, protein snacks and 10 litres of water each per day, while enduring severe exhaustion, sleep deprivation, salt sores, sea sickness and towering waves.

Their carbon-fibre boat, Lady Jane II, powered by solar panels, carried enough food for 55 days and was equipped with three rowing positions and two small cabins.

Before setting off, Mr Gaskell – a former managing director of Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini – described the challenge as the toughest they had faced.

He said: “This will test our resilience to the limit – the boat will not stop and we’ll each be rowing for two hours on, two hours off.”

The mission has raised more than £50,000 for The Lewis Moody Foundation, which supports people living with brain tumours.

The foundation was set up by the former England rugby captain in 2015 following a family friend’s diagnosis.