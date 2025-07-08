Wimbledon fans face travel delays as they race to see Cameron Norrie

Wimbledon fans have faced travel delays as they race across the capital to see Britain’s Cameron Norrie take on defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

There were “severe delays” across the District, Central, and Hammersmith and City lines on Tuesday morning.

Transport for London (TfL) has apologised to customers affected by the delays on the ninth day of the championships.

British singles hopes at Wimbledon rest on Norrie after his gruelling five-set win followed Sonay Kartal’s defeat on Sunday.

Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022, is only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Sir Andy Murray.

He faces defending champion Alcaraz on Centre Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Former British tennis player Laura Robson said having the backing of the Wimbledon crowd would be “massive” for Norrie.

Cameron Norrie celebrates his victory against Nicolas Jarry (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Robson told the PA news agency: “I think it got him through the last match.

“He was absolutely dead on his feet at one point, but then got the crowd involved and just uses them really well because of his college background and everything that he has in his repertoire to get them fired up.

“I think it’s obviously going to be a tough match against Carlos and it’s on Centre Court – Cam probably requested to play elsewhere, but I think he’ll enjoy it.”

Former British tennis player Greg Rusedski said: “Alcaraz, in my opinion, is the new Federer in our game.

“But Cam has done fantastically well. He’s beaten him the last time they played, but that was two years ago.

“So get it loud, do it proud, and he’s going to battle like no tomorrow. He’s got an engine that can go all day.”

Warm and sunny weather is forecast in SW19 for much of the rest of the week, with temperatures predicted to hit 30C on Friday.

People in the Wimbledon queue enjoyed sunny and warm weather on Tuesday morning, in contrast to blustery and wet conditions on Monday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 1997 US Open finalist Rusedski said: “It was super, super hot the opening two days – when it’s hot, the ball goes through the air and it’s harder to control.

“That’s very untypical British weather and we’re going to get that again with the heatwave at the final weekend as well.”

All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton has said the tournament would have a “catch-up” with TfL after the championships to look ahead “in terms of investment into the District line”.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Ms Bolton said: “We have an excellent relationship with TfL, we’re working with them all year.

“We have been and remain clear with them that delivering an event of this scale in this part of London requires the infrastructure in this part of London to support us in doing that.”

A TfL spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We apologise to customers affected by the disruption on the District line today. We are working hard to restore a good service.

“District line customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to check before they travel using TfL Journey Planner or the TfL Go app.”