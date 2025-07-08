Which are the subpostmaster redress schemes and what criticism have they faced?

A number of compensation schemes have been set up after subpostmasters had their lives destroyed by the Post Office Horizon scandal.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the ways in which victims have been able to claim money and criticisms the various processes have faced:

Group Litigation Order (GLO) Scheme

– Who is eligible to apply for compensation under the scheme?

The GLO scheme was set up for the 555 people who took the Post Office to the High Court in order for the financial settlement from their case to better reflect the effect it had on their lives.

– Who was involved in the High Court case against the Post Office?

Lead campaigner Sir Alan Bates was one of the 555 subpostmasters who alleged the Horizon system had been at fault for shortfalls in their accounts and was a key figure in bringing the case to court.

– How many of the 555 claimants from the High Court are eligible for compensation under the scheme?

A total of 492 subpostmasters are entitled to apply for redress under the GLO scheme, with the remaining 63 ineligible to use the scheme due to their wrongful criminal convictions.

– How much money has been paid out by the Government under the GLO scheme?

As of June 30 2025, a total of £177 million had been paid out to the GLO claimants, including interim payments.

– How many of the claimants have accepted compensation offers from the Government?

From the 452 offers made to GLO claimants, 336 have accepted their compensation offers and 334 claims have been paid.

– What criticism has the GLO scheme faced?

Sir Alan has previously described the scheme as a “mess” and accused the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) of ignoring advice on how to streamline and speed up the process “out of hand with the feeblest of excuses”.

Sir Alan Bates has criticised the scheme (PA)

Overturned Convictions Scheme

– Who is eligible to apply for redress under the scheme?

Almost 1,000 subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted as part of the Horizon scandal and those who have since had their convictions quashed are able to apply to the scheme.

– What were subpostmasters prosecuted for?

A large proportion of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office for offences such as theft and false accounting after money went missing from their branch accounts.

– Is the scheme still running?

The scheme was closed by the Government last month in order to make way for the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme following new legislation which overturned all convictions related to the Horizon scandal.

– How much money was paid out as part of the scheme?

A total of £68 million was paid out to claimants, including interim payments.

– How many claims were made under the scheme?

According to Government data, 111 victims were eligible for redress under the scheme, with the Post Office fully settling 71 of the claims and paying a minimum of £200,000 as an interim payment to the remaining claimants.

The remaining 40 claims are now being administered through the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme.

Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme

– What is the difference between the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme and the Overturned Convictions Scheme?

Compensation administered through the Horizon Conviction Redress Scheme is paid out by the Government rather than the Post Office and comes following the blanket overturning of convictions related to the Horizon system.

– What money is on offer for those who have had their convictions overturned?

Victims eligible for the scheme are able to either accept a fixed sum of £600,000 or submit a more detailed individual claim.

All applicants are eligible for a £200,000 interim payment.

– How much money has been paid out under the scheme?

As of June 30 2025, a total of £252 million has been paid out under the scheme, including interim payments.

– How many claims have been settled as part of the scheme?

From the 416 final claims made, a total of 401 have been accepted and 397 have been paid.

– What criticisms has the scheme received?

Many subpostmasters have criticised the way in which the detailed individual claims are held as those who choose that method are no longer entitled to the fixed £600,000 sum and potentially face receiving less money.

Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS)

– Who is eligible to apply for the HSS?

The HSS scheme was set up for those who experienced shortfalls in their accounts due to the Horizon system but were not wrongfully convicted or part of the 555 who took the Post Office to the High Court.

– What are the claimants entitled to?

In March 2024, HSS claimants were made eligible for a £75,000 interim payment.

– What criticisms has the scheme received?

Many claimants have said they were forced to accept low offers without legal advice.

– Who administers the compensation?

The initial claims are paid out by the Post Office but appeals are dealt with by DBT.

– Were those who were eligible for the £75,000 fixed sum able to claim more money?

HSS claimants are able to send their claim to an independent appeals system called Horizon Shortfall Scheme Appeals.

– How much has been paid out as part of the scheme?

As of June 30 2025, a total of £601 million has been paid to claimants, including interim payments.

– How many claims have been settled as part of the scheme?

A total of 7,750 claims have been made as part of the scheme, with 5,160 offers made, 4,774 offers accepted by claimants and 4,732 paid in full.