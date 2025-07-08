Tory grandee Norman Tebbit dies aged 94

Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Norman Tebbit has died aged 94, his son said.

The Conservative grandee was one of Margaret Thatcher’s closest political allies and played a key role in Tory politics for a generation.

Lord Tebbit outside the Grand Hotel in Brighton, scene of the 1984 bombing (Chris Ison/PA)

As employment secretary he took on the trade unions, and as chairman of the Conservative Party from 1985 to 1987 he helped Mrs Thatcher secure her third general election victory.

He suffered grave injuries in the 1984 Brighton bombing, which left his wife, Margaret, paralysed from the neck down.