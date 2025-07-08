Sport minister rejects calls to consult on alcohol ban in football stands

Calls from the Conservatives to consult on the “two-tier” alcohol ban in football stands have been rejected by the sport minister.

Stephanie Peacock said moves to reverse the prohibition, which has been in place since 1985, do not fall within the scope of the Football Governance Bill.

MPs will have a say on the Tories’ amendment to the Bill on Tuesday, if the party chooses to push it to a vote.

Sport minister Stephanie Peacock (Chris McAndrew/PA)

The minister also stopped short of agreeing to financial support for ex-players who have suffered brain conditions caused by heading footballs, but said the Government is “committed” to looking further at player welfare.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Peacock said the Bill’s focus is on the “financial sustainability of football clubs up and down the country”.

The Bill would introduce an independent regulator for the top five tiers of the men’s game to ensure clubs are run sustainably and are accountable to their fans.

The regulator will also have “backstop” powers to impose a financial settlement between the English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League if they cannot agree one themselves.

David Kogan, a media rights expert, has been named as the Government’s preferred candidate to chair the Independent Football Regulator in April, and his appointment was endorsed by a cross-party committee of MPs.

But Mr Kogan faces an inquiry into his appointment following the revelation that he had donated money to both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, as well as other Labour figures.

During the Bill’s report stage, shadow sport minister Louie French accused the Government of “appointing a Labour crony to be the new sheriff of football”.

Intervening, Ms Nandy said then-minister Stuart Andrew had “actively headhunted the individual in question and added him to the shortlist”.

Mr French also urged the Government to scrap the “legacy ban which sees fans rushing to drink their beer before kick-off and at half-time”.

On new clause one, he said: “The alcohol ban, which has been in place since 1985, was introduced to help curb hooliganism on the terraces during the problematic era of British football.

“But 40 years on, and with the modern game enjoying a more family-friendly atmosphere in stadiums across the country, clubs, fans and the Conservatives are urging the Government to consult on lifting the ban on alcohol.

“As football fans know, we have this legacy ban which sees fans rushing to drink their beer before kick-off and at half-time, this often leads to the fans being delayed entering the stadiums and overcrowding on the concourses.

“This is why we have listened to clubs and fans, especially those lower down the football pyramid, and are urging the Government to end the two-tier approach to football plans as part of their Football Governance Bill.”

Responding, Ms Peacock said: “This is outside the scope of the Bill, which is focused on sustainability of clubs and game overall. I’ve raised the issue with the Home Office, as I committed to do during the Bill committee, as it is their policy lead.”

Labour MP for Caerphilly Chris Evans (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A number of MPs, including Labour’s Chris Evans (Caerphilly) had tabled amendments to the Bill calling for greater support of past players who have developed neurodegenerative diseases as a result of heading footballs.

Referring to the Liberal Democrats’ amendment which called for a financial scheme to provide care, Ms Peacock said it is “not within the tight regulatory scope of the Bill”.

She told MPs: “The Secretary of State and I recently met with a small group of affected families and ex-footballers, including individuals associated with Football Families for Justice (FFJ), to discuss player safety and welfare for those suffering with dementia.

“The Government is committed to looking further at this issue and supporting the families and football authorities to come together to address issues of lifelong consequences from concussion as well as post-career mental health and financial crises.

“I’m afraid this amendment is not within the tight regulatory scope of the Bill, although that does not mean the Government is not aware and very sympathetic to the calls that are being made on this issue, both in this House and for many former players and their families.

“This Bill is focused on the financial sustainability of football clubs up and down the country.”

The Liberal Democrats had also tabled an amendment which proposed that at least 10 Premier League football matches should be made available on free-to-air television channels such as the BBC or ITV.

The party’s culture spokesperson Max Wilkinson said: “If we are to get the next generation of fans involved, the easiest way to make sure that they are entertained and that they’re engaging is by making football free-to-air.”

Ms Peacock said: “The Government believes that the current list of events works well, and it strikes an appropriate balance between access to sporting events and allowing sports to maximise broadcasting revenue.

“In domestic football, the present arrangements under the listed events regime have protected key moments such as the FA Cup final, while ensuring that the Premier League, the EFL, and the FA, are able to raise billions of pounds annually, which is invested back into the pyramid.

“We all want to see more matches being televised, free-to-air, but that must be balanced against investment and not risk it.”