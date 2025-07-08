Sir Ian McKellen and Sienna Miller among acting stars in Wimbledon Royal Box

Sir Ian McKellen, Sienna Miller and Jodie Foster were among a cast of famous actors in Wimbledon’s Royal Box on day nine of the championships.

Lord Of The Rings actor Sir Ian, who recently appeared on stage with the Scissor Sisters at Glastonbury Festival, used binoculars to get a better view of Tuesday’s action on Centre Court.

He was sat close to fellow acting royalty Foster, with Richard E Grant and Sir Mark Rylance also in attendance as Cameron Norrie was in action on the court on Tuesday afternoon.

Sienna Miller attended the championships with her partner Oli Green (Ben Whitley/PA)

Former chancellor Sir Jeremy Hunt was another notable name in the Royal Box.

Layer Cake actor Miller, wearing a floral minidress, attended the championships on Tuesday with her partner Oli Green.

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins arrived at the tournament wearing a pink summer dress while holding hands with her husband, the American filmmaker and artist Andrew Levitas.

American actor Jodie Foster, right, was in attendance as Cameron Norrie played on Centre Court (Ben Whitley/PA)

Wolf Hall actor Sir Mark was wearing a tan suit and tie as he arrived at the tennis tournament.

The English celebrity chef Marcus Wareing was also pictured with his wife Jane at the championships.

The Princess of Wales’s parents, Sir Lenny Henry and Michael McIntyre were among the notable names to attend on Monday.

Richard E Grant was another famous face in the Royal Box (Ben Whitley/PA)

Carole and Michael Middleton were seen in the Royal Box of the eighth day of the tennis championships, with the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester also in attendance.

Kate, who attended the finals weekend of last year’s championships, is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Last year, the Princess of Wales presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis.

Wolf Hall actor Sir Mark was wearing a tan suit and tie as he arrived at the tennis tournament (Ben Whitley/PA)

British singles hopes at Wimbledon rest on Norrie after his gruelling five-set win followed Sonay Kartal’s defeat on Sunday.

Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022, is only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Sir Andy Murray.

He faces defending champion Alcaraz on Centre Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Cricketer Sir James Anderson shook hands with Wimbledon veteran Roger Federer in the Royal Box on Monday, with Federer’s old tennis rival Novak Djokovic in action on day eight.

Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins attended the tournament with her husband, American filmmaker and artist Andrew Levitas (Ben Whitley/PA)

Katie Boulter was also on Centre Court to watch her fiance Alex De Minaur in action against the Serb, as the king of Denmark, and cricketer Joe Root watched on from the Royal Box.

Last week, a number of celebrities were spotted at SW19 including Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker – who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl were also among the top celebrity names spotted at Wimbledon, along with adventurer Bear Grylls and actor Rory Kinnear.