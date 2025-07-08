Second teenager killed on railway line named

The second teenager who died on a railway has been named as 16-year-old Jordan Everett, 16, who dreamed of becoming a pilot, his family said.

Jordan was killed along with Joshua Myers, also, 16, near Poynton railway station in Cheshire.

Police had been called to the line following reports of a casualty on the tracks at around 10.09pm on July 3.

British Transport Police (BTP) said paramedics also attended, but both boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

BTP said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a tribute, Jordan’s family said: “Our cherished son, grandson and brother, you were so loved by your family and all that knew you.

“We will always miss you and you will forever be in our hearts.

“Jordan was inquisitive and adventurous and had already started building his flying hours to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot.

“He was loving, loyal, caring and thoughtful and we will cherish the memories we have of our boy.

“We are truly devastated and heartbroken as a family with the loss of our beautiful Jordan.

“Our lives will truly never be the same again.”

Earlier, the parents of Joshua Myers, paid tribute to their son in a statement released through BTP.

Joshua Myers, 16, one of two teenagers killed near Poynton railway station on July 3 2025 (BTP handout/PA)

They said: “Our son, Josh is incredibly precious to us and we are so proud to be his mum and dad.

“He had no idea how loved he was.

“Our hearts have been broken, and the world seems incomplete without him.

“He will stay in our hearts forever.

“He was the best big brother ever, who loved his big family.

“He was also very thoughtful, kind, bright and intelligent.

“His warm sense of humour always shone through all of his activities.

“He really enjoyed playing computer games, running, including park runs, and playing badminton.

“Many of his favourite days were when he was relaxing and playing whilst on holiday with his family, bodyboarding, swimming and looking after his younger siblings.

“Josh’s close friends also meant a lot to him and he really enjoyed spending time with them.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for all of the wonderfully kind thoughts and messages which we have received.

“Thank you to everyone, too, for respecting our privacy at this very sad time.”