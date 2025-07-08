Pc in airport incident with brothers tells court conduct was ‘professional’

A police firearms officer allegedly assaulted by two brothers at Manchester Airport has told a jury his behaviour on the day of the incident was “professional”.

Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, are said to have struck out after police were called to respond to a reported assault at the Starbucks cafe in Terminal 2 arrivals on July 23 last year, when Amaaz is said to have headbutted a customer.

Pc Zachary Marsden was one of three officers who shortly after approached Amaaz in T2’s car park paystation area with a view to arrest him, Liverpool Crown Court has heard.

The Crown say Amaaz resisted and his brother then intervened as they subjected the three officers to a “high level of violence”.

Cross-examining Pc Marsden on Tuesday, Imran Khan KC, defending Amaaz, said: “It is his case that last year on July 23 you made a series of mistakes, some or all which were not in accordance with your police training which ultimately resulted in your conduct falling below the professional standards required of a police officer.

“And you used unlawful force against him, leaving him to defend himself and his brother.”

The trial is being heard at Liverpool crown court (Dave Thompson/PA)

Mr Khan added: “You went in, all three of you, and held on to Mr Amaaz which rendered your actions unlawful because the force used was unjustified, disproportionate and not necessary.”

Jurors heard that Pc Marsden has served Greater Manchester Police for about five years following a spell as a special constable with Lancashire Constabulary.

The officer had regular duties at the airport as an authorised firearms officers since April 2023.

Mr Khan asked him: “As far as you personally are concerned, how would you characterise your performance as a police officer in general?”

Pc Marsden said: “Professional.”

Mr Khan said: “In relation to the events we are dealing with, how would you assess your performance as a police officer that day?”

Pc Marsden repeated: “Professional.”

Mr Khan said: “Having looked at the CCTV, do you consider there were any aspects of your performance that fell below the standards required of a police officer that day?”

“No, said Pc Marsden.

Pc Marsden said he had received a report of “two Asian males fighting outside Starbucks” and on arrival was told by a member of the public, Abdulkareem Ismaeil, that he had been headbutted by a male in a blue tracksuit who had made off towards the car park.

Mr Khan said: “You potentially had two suspects or two victims.

“It appears you were taking Mr Ismaeil’s word for it?”

Pc Marsden replied: “It’s unfortunate I was not able to talk to the male in blue as he attacked me before I could engage in any form of communication.”

He said his plan was to escort the suspect from the crowd in the paystation area and to arrest him outside where he would have radio signal and a “line of sight” of his colleagues.

Mr Khan suggested that announcing his presence as a police officer as he entered the area would have been “one of the better options”, Pc Marsden said: “I did not deem that to be a safe option.

“My honestly held belief was that it was not appropriate to explain our attendance in the hope that he would comply and leave with us.

“Based on my policing experience, someone who has been violent once is more likely to be violent again when challenged.”

Amaaz is alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden and Pc Lydia Ward, causing them actual bodily harm.

He is also accused of the assault of Pc Ellie Cook and the earlier assault of Mr Ismaeil.

Amaad is alleged to have assaulted Pc Marsden, causing actual bodily harm.

Both men, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, deny the allegations.