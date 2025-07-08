‘No plans’ for watch towers outside House of Lords as new security fence erected

Parliament has “no plans” to erect watch towers at the front of the House of Lords, the authorities have said.

The administration was responding to a question by a former Home Office minister about the possible installation of observation posts to provide security personnel with a “clear view” over a new metal fence, which has recently gone up to protect the site.

The long length of high metal railing has provoked controversy at Westminster with concerns it “cuts off sightlines” to potential attackers.

Scotland Yard recently denied claims made in Parliament that police felt the barrier was “dangerous” and said it had been erected “in full consultation” with the force, including firearms and counter-terror experts.

Peers previously heard the fence was put up as part of moves to improve security along the historic estate’s western boundary, separating Old Palace Yard from St Margaret Street and Abingdon Street.

In a written parliamentary question, Tory frontbencher Lord Blencathra, who has previously held a series of ministerial roles including at the Home Office, had asked “whether there are plans to erect observation towers in front of Peers’ Entrance to provide security officers a clear view of St Margaret Street over the security fence”.

In reply, Lords senior deputy speaker Lord Gardiner of Kimble said: “There are no plans to erect observation towers in front of the Peers’ Entrance.

Scotland Yard have denied claims police believe the fence is ‘dangerous’ (Nicholas Lester/PA)

“The design of the Abingdon Street fence components was undertaken to carefully balance security requirements and heritage considerations, whilst maintaining necessary lines of sight for the security personnel working in this area, including at nearby entrances.”

In a separate written question, Lord Blencathra also challenged the authorities over “the justification for the difference in style and design” between the bars installed and those surrounding the House of Commons.

In response, Lord Gardiner said: “Where possible, the newly installed fence along the west front of the Palace of Westminster has been designed to be sympathetic to the existing fences, while also meeting different and specific requirements.

“The primary driver of the difference is that the fence along the west front has been designed to be completely removeable to accommodate the variety of access needs to Old Palace Yard.”

He added: “This meant it was not possible to match exactly the fence at Cromwell Green.”

Meanwhile, Conservative former Cabinet minister Lord Forsyth of Drumlean has pressed the parliamentary authorities over “the cost per metre of the security fence” and the total cost of the project.

In rejecting his request, Lord Gardiner said: “In publishing the costs of a security asset, an adversary would be provided with information about the level of and efficacy of the mitigation we have in place.

“For these reasons, the costs of the newly installed Abingdon Street fence are not in the public domain.

“The fence is not ‘off the shelf’ and incorporates security measures specifically designed to keep out a wide range of hostile actors.”

But, he added: “In order to balance transparency with security, the House of Lords Finance Committee will undertake an enhanced programme of scrutiny of both costs and performance of security works, on a quarterly basis.”

Lord Forsyth has previously complained of being stonewalled about the bill for a new front door to the Lords on security grounds, which was subsequently revealed to have cost nearly £10 million – far in excess of the original estimate – and also not work.

A former public spending watchdog has been asked to investigate the Peers’ Entrance project which has been branded “a scandalous waste of public money”.