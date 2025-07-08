Maternity label worn by Kate collapses into administration

The maternity fashion firm, whose clothes were worn by the Princess of Wales during her pregnancies, has collapsed into administration.

Seraphine appointed administrators from Interpath on Monday in a move that has seen the majority of its 95 staff made redundant.

The retailer – which has a flagship store in London’s Kensington High Street and also sells online – struggled amid rising costs and a difficult backdrop for consumer spending.

As its financial woes deepened, it sought to find a buyer but was unable to secure a sale.

Cecile Reinaud founded maternity wear label Seraphine (Yui Mok/PA)

Will Wright, UK chief executive of Interpath, said: “Over the past 23 years, Seraphine has grown to become a well-known and well-loved maternity brand, known for its blend of comfort and style.

“Unfortunately, the strong economic headwinds that have been impacting a number of the UK’s high street and online retailers, including rising costs and brittle consumer confidence, have proved too challenging to overcome.”

Interpath said it was “exploring options for the business and its assets, including the Seraphine brand”.

Seraphine was founded in 2002 by Cecile Reinaud and the brand shot to fame when the princess wore its maternity clothes, which sparked a surge in demand for the label.

It floated on the stock market in 2021 with a £150 million valuation but quickly saw its market capitalisation tumble.

The group was taken private two years later for £15.3 million by Mayfair Equity Partners.