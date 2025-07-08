Man charged with fraud relating to malpractice at borough council

A man has been charged with fraud after a police investigation into malpractice at a borough council in Greater Manchester.

Richard Shaw, 45, has been charged with fraud by abuse of position after the “comprehensive” probe into Bolton Council, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The offences are alleged to have been committed over eight years between February 2015 and April 2023.

Bolton Council has been a member of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority since 2011.

Detective sergeant Daniel Sanchez said: “We have worked carefully through all information and evidence, from which we have now secured a charge.

“Our team have remained in close contact with the local authority, who have assisted us throughout this process.

“As this case moves to a next level of proceedings, we continue to work with all appropriate partners and the CPS.”

Shaw, of Harrier Close, Bolton, will appear in court at an as yet unconfirmed later date.