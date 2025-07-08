King and Queen roll out red carpet for the Macrons during French state visit

The King and Queen rolled out the red carpet for the President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in Windsor at the start of the French state visit to the UK.

Charles and Camilla warmly greeted the French leader and the first lady on a specially constructed Royal Dais near the town’s Windsor and Eton Riverside train station, with the castle in the backdrop.

The King and Emmanuel Macron during the carriage procession to Windsor Castle (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Macron dolled out the Gallic charm by taking Camilla’s hand and leaning forward to air kiss it, having earlier greeted the Princess of Wales at RAF Northolt with the same gesture.

There were la bise kisses between Mrs Macron and the Queen, and as Mr Macron stood chatting to the King with ease, the president placed his hand on the monarch’s back and gave it a few affectionate rubs.

The King was sporting a burst blood vessel in his right eye, which is said to have developed overnight and be unrelated to any other health conditions.

Nearly 400 military personnel from the Army, RAF and Royal Navy lined the High Street along the ceremonial route and a 41-gun salute sounded in nearby Home Park in Mr Macron’s honour to mark his arrival.

The King and the French president seemed at ease (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Amid pomp and ceremony, military bands played both British and French music for the waiting crowds, and a Captain’s Escort of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, in their plumed helmets and shiny silver breastplates, and riding Irish chargers, formed a Guard of Honour.

The Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied the King’s guests to the Berkshire town after meeting them at RAF Northolt in west London on Tuesday morning and joining them for the 14-mile car journey.

Kate was carrying out the royal duties on Tuesday after opening up about her “rollercoaster” cancer recovery, its life-changing impact and putting on a “brave face” last week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined the Marcons in Windsor (Chris Jackson/PA)

She channelled diplomatic royal dressing choosing to wear French fashion house Christian Dior for the celebratory occasion.

Her earrings belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales and the pearl necklace was from the late Queen’s collection.

The Christian Dior jacket is the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket and a piece from the 2024 collection.

The Princess of Wales opted for pieces from French fashion house Christian Dior and matched jewellery from the late Queen and Diana, Princess of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)

It was reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was inspired by the original first created in 1947 by Dior himself.

Kate’s hat was by Jess Collett.

The Queen was wearing a bright emerald green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy, and an emerald and diamond brooch that belonged to the late Queen.

The Queen was a vision in green, option for a bright Anna Valentine dress and Philip Treacy hat with a brooch from the late Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)

Hundreds of members of the public packed the streets hoping to get a glimpse of the royals and their guests on their carriage ride through the town on their way to Windsor Castle.

Mr Macron and the King chatted enthusiastically as Household Cavalry made their way down the road and the open-top carriages arrived.

Charles then led Mr Macron into their landau and chuckled as they chatted while taking their seats.

The state visit is the first to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit, and the first to be held at Windsor, rather than Buckingham Palace, for more than a decade, thanks to ongoing refurbishments at the London residence.

The state visit is the first to be held in Windsor for more than a decade (Jonathan Brady/PA)

At a glittering state banquet being staged in the castle’s vast medieval St George’s Hall on Tuesday evening, the King will stress the vital partnership between France and the UK in the face of a “multitude of complex threats”, declaring “as friends and as allies, we face them together”.

He will highlight how “these challenges know no borders: no fortress can protect us against them this time”.

Mr Macron will address parliamentarians in the Palace of Westminster’s Royal Gallery in the afternoon and, on Thursday, join a UK-France Summit at Downing Street.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and the King (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has signalled a “reset” in relations between the UK and Europe as he looks to heal the wounds caused by the Brexit years.

Defence, growth, security, migration and French tactics on tackling small boats will be discussed, with the two leaders expected to dial in to speak to other allied nations who are looking to support any future peace deal in Ukraine.

Downing Street said on Monday that the UK’s relationship with France was “key” to dealing with boat crossings, following reports French police officers had used knives to puncture a boat off the coast.