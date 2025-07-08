Kate to attend first state banquet in two years

The Princess of Wales is to attend her first state banquet in nearly two years.

Kate will join the King, the Queen, the Prince of Wales and some 160 guests at Windsor Castle for the white tie affair, the glittering highlight of the French state visit, on Tuesday evening.

President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are being feted with the opulent display of royal hospitality in the historic St George’s Hall.

Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and confirmed she was free from the disease at the start of this year, last made an appearance at a grand royal dinner 20 months ago in November 2023, in honour of the South Korean president.

Last week, she opened up about her “rollercoaster” cancer recovery, its life-changing impact, and putting on a “brave face” during a visit to Colchester Hospital.

Kensington Palace confirmed the princess would be present after she carried out royal duties to mark the start of the state visit earlier in the day, accompanying the Macrons to Windsor with William, taking part in the carriage ride, the ceremonial welcome, the royal luncheon and Royal Collection exhibition.

The princess has already channelled diplomatic royal dressing in honour of the King’s guests, choosing to wear French fashion house Christian Dior for her daytime engagements.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron were welcomed by the Prince and Princess of Wales at RAF Northolt on Tuesday (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Her earrings belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales and the pearl necklace was from the late Queen’s collection.

The blush pink Christian Dior jacket is the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket and a piece from the 2024 collection, and was paired with a tulle skirt.

It was reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was inspired by the original first created in 1947 by Dior himself.

Kate’s sleek hat was by Jess Collett.

The princess was charmed with a kiss to the hand by Mr Macron as she and William met the French leader as he disembarked from his plane at RAF Northolt.

Mr Macron took the princess’s hand and leaned forward to deliver an air kiss towards it.

The state banquet will be the centrepiece of the visit (Geoff Pugh/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Meanwhile, the President warmly shook the prince’s hand and held onto his arm as they chatted.

State banquets have moved from the Buckingham Palace ballroom to Windsor for the next few years while reservicing work at the London royal residence continues and starts to affect the state rooms.

Kate has attended a handful of engagements in recent months including Trooping the Colour, the annual Order of the Garter service and a visit to a V&A storage facility in London.

But she missed Royal Ascot in June after seeking to find the right balance to public appearances following her cancer treatment.