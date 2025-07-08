Kate dazzles in dark red silk at state banquet return

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a dark red silk creponne Givenchy evening gown as she made a welcome return to her first state banquet in nearly two years.

Kate embraced diplomatic royal fashion by opting, in a nod to the King’s guests French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte, for a floor-length evening dress created for the French fashion house by her wedding dress designer Sarah Burton.

The future queen joined the King, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales and some 160 guests including Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John in Windsor Castle’s impressive St George’s Hall.

Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 and confirmed she was free from the disease at the start of this year, last made an appearance at a grand royal dinner 20 months ago in November 2023 in honour of the South Korean president.

Her gathered evening gown featured caped back detailing.

The princess, with her hair down, was also wearing her favourite Lover’s Knot tiara – a piece much loved by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate and her husband William were pictured smiling and gazing at each other as they arrived together, walking side by side before the banquet at the castle.

She carried a lily of the valley embroidered evening clutch and wore the Rosette of Grand Officier l’ordre nationale du merite, the Royal Family Orders of Charles III and Elizabeth II, the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order and GCVO sash and star.

Queen Camilla and the King with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte at the state banquet (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kate was earlier shown smiling in the gardens of Windsor with William before the event, with Kensington Palace’s social media declaring: “Ready for what promises to be a wonderful State Banquet this evening in Windsor.”

The prince was dressed in white tie, with the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George, miniature medals and a series of chest orders.

Last week, the princess opened up about her “rollercoaster” cancer recovery, its life-changing impact and putting on a “brave face” during a visit to Colchester Hospital.

She was seated next to President Macron and the pair chatted ahead of the start of the King’s toast, while on her other side was art historian Christophe Leribault, chairman of the Musee D’Orsay.

Kate studied history of art at university.

Camilla, meanwhile, was dressed in an ivory silk and crepe embroidered evening gown by Fiona Clare, and a sapphire and diamond tiara, necklace, earrings and bracelet, all part of Queen Elizabeth II’s sapphire suite.

The Queen was also wearing the Legion d’Honneur French sash, Garter Star and the King’s family order.

Mrs Macron wore a vivid blue caped evening gown with gold epaulettes-style detail on the shoulder.

The glittering event took place at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

It was both William and Kate’s first time at a Windsor Castle banquet, with the last one being staged there 11 years ago for the Irish President Michael D Higgins in 2014.

Earlier, Kate carried out royal duties as the first French state visit to the UK for 17 years began, accompanying the Macrons to Windsor with William, taking part in the carriage ride, the ceremonial welcome, the royal luncheon and Royal Collection exhibition.

The princess had already embraced French fashion, choosing Christian Dior for her daytime engagements.

Her blush pink Dior jacket was the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket and a piece from the 2024 collection, and Kate paired it with a tulle skirt.

It was reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was inspired by the original first created in 1947 by Dior himself.

Kate’s sleek hat was by Jess Collett.

The princess was charmed with a kiss to the hand by Mr Macron as she and William met the French leader as he disembarked from his plane at RAF Northolt.

Mr Macron took the princess’s hand and leaned forward to deliver an air kiss towards it.