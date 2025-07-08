Finding quality time together as parent more difficult, research suggests

More than two in three parents say finding quality time together as a family is becoming more difficult because of busy schedules, and the demands of personal devices and social media, new research suggests.

A survey of 2,000 parents and children aged 11-17 by airline easyJet found that most mothers and fathers were worried about the effects of social media and phone screen time on their children.

But seven in 10 parents admitted they spent too much time on their phone themselves.

A teenage girl using a mobile phone (Chris Radburn/PA)

Families take an average of up to two holidays a year when children are between the ages of 6 – 18 and nearly half plan to take more breaks this year than last, citing spending quality time together, wellbeing and reconnecting with family and friends as the main reasons.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s chief executive, said: “Our research shows the summer holidays are one of the few times in the year when families are together without the usual distractions, making it the perfect opportunity to enjoy some well-earned quality time and put down tablets or phones.”

The airline has joined forces with writer and presenter Katie Piper and child development expert Tanith Carey to launch a new initiative which includes a holiday card game to get families talking from the moment they start their holiday.