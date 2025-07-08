Concern after loyalist bonfire in Belfast sited close to electricity substation

Concern has been expressed over the siting of a loyalist bonfire close to an electricity substation in Belfast.

The location of the towering pyre is also close to two major Belfast hospitals.

NIE Networks said it has put mitigations in place at the substation to reduce the risk of damage, while the Belfast Health Trust said it is working to mitigate any impact on patient care or treatment.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is working with Belfast City Council to cover asbestos containing material at the site and erect additional fencing.

Although a spokesperson said it is “primarily the responsibility of the landowner”.

Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole, who represents South Belfast, also expressed concern around the presence of asbestos on the site.

“The issue of the bonfire at Donegall Road exposes the democratic scandal of how this place works,” he said in a post on the social media network X.

“There is a credible risk to public health but neither the responsible Alliance environment minister, UUP health minister nor any Executive party will say anything. Why not?”

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said it is “currently working to mitigate any impact on patient care or treatment, and has notified NIE of concerns around any potential outage”.

“Senior engineers will remain on site at Belfast City Hospital during the eleventh night,” they added.

“Discussions are ongoing with all relevant agencies.”

A bonfire has been built on Broadway Industrial Estate off Donegal Road in south Belfast, ahead of events to mark July 12 (Liam McBurney/PA)

NIE Networks said it has met with relevant stakeholders to express its concerns over the bonfire’s proximity to the substation causing potential risk to critical infrastructure and power outages.

“Mitigations have been put in place, including turning off the transformers adjacent to the bonfire, building scaffolding with metal sheeting around the transformers and placing steel plates on open cable ducts to reduce the risk of fire and damage,” they said.

“Whilst these mitigations are in place, there will be a reduction in security of supply for the area.

“We would remind the public that flames near to power lines and electricity substations pose serious risk to everyone’s safety and wellbeing.”

DAERA also said that Northern Ireland Environment Agency officials remain in ongoing contact with the council and enforcement investigation continues in relation to the site.

The bonfire, just off the Donegall Road, is one of an estimated 300 set to be lit across July 10-11 in Northern Ireland.

Most of the bonfires, which are normally lit ahead of loyal order parades across the region on July 12, pass off without incident.

However the fires, ranging from towering structures to beacons, have sparked anger following the burning of flags, effigies and election posters in the past.

One of the tallest bonfires in recent years has been at Craigyhill in Larne, which reportedly reached 62 metres in 2022.