Body found in search for Army sergeant missing from camp

A body has been found in the search for an Army sergeant who went missing from his camp.

Hundreds of people joined the search for Sergeant Alex Cairnie, 30, of the Queen’s Royal Hussars regiment, after he left Tidworth Camp in Wiltshire on Sunday.

“Sadly, at around 6pm this evening, a body was found near Warren Hill,” Wiltshire Police said in an update on Tuesday.

“While formal identification has yet to take place, it is believed to be Alex and his next of kin have been informed.

“Our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Detective Inspector Mark Kent said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and loved ones of Alex at this extremely difficult time.

“I would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts to locate him.”