Ayr United granted licence for alcohol sales pilot at Premier Sports Cup games

A small section of the Ayr United support will be able to buy alcohol at two home Premier Sports Cup games as part of a pilot scheme.

The William Hill Championship club have been granted alcohol licences for Somerset Park by South Ayrshire Council.

The ticket price of £35 will give admission to a maximum of 66 supporters aged 18 and over to the match and includes up to four pints per person before the game and a further pint at half-time.

The matches are against Arbroath on Saturday July 19 and Forfar on Tuesday July 22, and the test events will take place within the current disability section.

In line with existing legislation, the fans involved in the pilot scheme will not be able to view the pitch while in the bar area.

Alcohol has been banned in Scottish football stadiums outside of corporate areas since 1981 following the post-match riot at the Old Firm Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park the previous season.

Sport Minister Maree Todd said: “Our position on alcohol sales at Scottish football grounds has not changed.

“It is for local licensing authorities and Police Scotland to satisfy themselves that the pilot projects are permissible within the current legislative framework when granting licences.”

Italian lager Moretti is the only alcoholic drink provided during the test events, with soft drink alternatives available.

The statement on the club’s official website said: “We hope this initiative will add to the enjoyment of the matchday experience for supporters. We appreciate your support and will provide any necessary updates closer to the match.”