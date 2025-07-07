Victims of July 7 attacks remembered 20 years on with service at St Paul’s

The Prime Minister and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among those who gathered to mark the 20th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Four co-ordinated attacks on three Tube trains and a double-decker bus killed 52 people and left several hundred injured in the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil.

Sir Keir and the royals were joined by Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, survivors, emergency responders and bereaved relatives at the commemorative ceremony.

Earlier the Prime Minister and Sir Sadiq laid wreaths at the July 7 memorial in Hyde Park at 8.50am on Monday, to coincide with the time that the first bomb went off.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives to attend a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

They were joined by officials including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Chief Constable of British Transport Police Lucy D’Orsi who also laid floral tributes.

In a statement issued to mark the anniversary, Sir Keir said: “Today the whole country will unite to remember the lives lost in the 7/7 attacks, and all those whose lives were changed forever.

“We honour the courage shown that day — the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.

“Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now — against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

The Duke of Edinburgh arrives to attend a special service at St Paul’s Cathedral to honour and remember the 52 people who lost their lives, the bereaved, and the more than 700 people who were injured in the attacks that took place in London on July 7 2005 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq said Londoners “will always choose hope over fear and unity over division”.

“We remember the 52 people whose lives were cruelly stolen on that dark day and our thoughts and prayers remain with all of their loved ones, as well as the more than 700 people who were injured by these cowardly acts of hatred.

“We also pay tribute to those who ran towards danger on that terrible day.

“From emergency service personnel, to transport workers and members of the public who showed incredible courage and compassion by putting their own safety at risk to help those in need, their bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten.

“Two decades on – as we unite for a day of commemoration – I have a clear message for those who seek to spread division and sow hatred – you will never win.

“London’s determination to stand together is stronger than ever. We will always choose hope over fear and unity over division as we continue building a safer London for everyone.”

Some of the victims of the London terrorist attacks on July 7 2005, top row from left, victims of the Russell Square bomb: Helen Jones, 28; Ciaran Cassidy, 22; Gamze Gunoral, 24; Christian Small; Karolina Gluck. Second row from left, victims of the Russell Square bomb: Couple Lee Harris, 30, and Samatha Badham, 36; Atique Sharifi, 24; Elizabeth Daplyn, 20; Adrian Johnson, 37; Monika Suchocka, 23. Third row from left, victims of the Russell Square bomb: Susan Levy, 53; James Mayes, 28; James Adams; Rachelle Yuen; Ihab Slimane,19. Fourth row from left, victims of the Tavistock Square bomb: Shyanuja Parathasangary; Giles Hart; Anthony Fatayi-Williams; Marie Hartley; Miriam Hyman. Fifth row from left: victims of the Tavistock Square bomb Jamie Gordon and Neetu Jain; victims of the Aldgate bomb Richard Gray, Benedetta Ciaccia and Richard Ellery. Bottom row from left: Aldgate bomb victim Fiona Stevenson; Edgware Road bomb victims David Foulkes, Jonathan Downey, Laura Webb and Jennifer Nicholson (PA)

In his message to mark the anniversary, the King said comfort can be taken from the “spirit of unity” in London and the country more broadly, which has allowed the nation to heal.

He said: “Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day.”

A message on a wreath laid by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the 7/7 Memorial, in Hyde Park (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones.

“We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass.”

Police officers outside London’s Aldgate Underground station (PA)

“In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.

“The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.”

Chief Constable of the British Transport Police Lucy D’Orsi and Metropolitan Police Service Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley lay a wreath at the memorial on the 20th anniversary (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The King also stressed the importance of communities coming together in times of adversity.

He said: “While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination.

“It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal.

“As we remember those we lost, let us, therefore, use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us.”