Unison members accept two-year council pay deal

Members of the trade union Unison have voted to accept a two-year pay deal.

Cosla offered staff an increase of 4% this year and 3.5% next year, with 83% of Unison members voting in a ballot to accept the offer.

Unison Scotland’s local government committee chairwoman Suzanne Gens said: “This pay deal is a crucial step in turning round cuts to council staff pay.

“It gives local government workers some financial security now they know their pay will be higher than inflation over the next couple of years.

“This has only been achieved because of the determination of council workers to demand better.”

The union’s co-lead for local government David O’Connor said there was “no room for complacency”, despite the offer being accepted.

“Local government has suffered over a decade of cuts,” he added.

“This pay deal shows what can be done when people stand together. Our campaign to protect council services continues.”

Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison welcomed the news, urging other unions to also accept the offer.

“I am delighted that Unison members have voted to accept this improved pay offer, which will see valued local government workers receive pay increases of 4% in 2025-26 and 3.5% in 2026-27,” she said.

“Although the Scottish Government has no formal role in local government pay negotiations, we recognise the importance of an agreement being reached by Cosla – as the employer – and trade unions.

“I would urge members of Unite and GMB to join Unison members in recognising the clear benefit of this offer so that all workers can get the pay they deserve without delay.”