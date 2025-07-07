Tributes paid to ‘exceptional’ scientist killed in alleged street attack

Tributes have been paid to an “exceptional” scientist who died after an alleged street attack in Dundee at the weekend.

Fortune Gomo, 39, died as a result of serious injuries at the scene near her home at around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon, despite attempts to save her.

Following a post-mortem examination, Police Scotland opened a murder investigation.

The scientist, who worked for Scottish Water, studied in Scotland and Zimbabwe and was also a mother.

She started her job at Scottish Water less than six month ago, and was praised as an “exceptional scientist” and “highly valued” colleague.

Dr Gomo had studied at the National University of Science and Technology, in Zimbabwe, south-east Africa, and obtained a PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee, according to social media.

A man aged 20 was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with murder (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Detective superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said he was “satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public”.

A man aged 20 was due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murder.

Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said: “Everyone at Scottish Water, where Dr Fortune Gomo worked, is shocked and saddened by her death and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

“Fortune was an exceptional scientist and a senior service planner in our Water Resources Planning section based in Dundee where, having joined us in February, she had already become a highly valued and respected member of our team.

“We are supporting her colleagues at Scottish Water following this incident.”