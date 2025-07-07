Public inquiry begins into ‘horrific’ Southport murders

The public inquiry into the murders of three young girls in Southport last summer will begin later on Tuesday.

Chairman Sir Adrian Fulford, a former vice-president of the Court of Appeal, will begin proceedings with an opening statement at Liverpool Town Hall.

And on Wednesday, the inquiry will hear evidence from four families whose children were injured in the attack.

A key question for the inquiry is whether the attack could or should have been prevented, given what was known about the killer.

Bebe King, left to right, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were murdered at a dance class in the town last year (Merseyside Police/PA)

Axel Rudakubana was given a life sentence in January, with a minimum term of 52 years – one of the highest minimum terms on record – for murdering Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29 last year.

The 18-year-old also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Sir Adrian said: “Today, just less than a year since one of the most horrific crimes in our country’s history took place in Southport, we open the independent inquiry into the events surrounding the attack and events leading up to it.

“Tomorrow I will then begin to hear from some of the families whose children were injured on that terrible day.

Inquiry chairman Sir Adrian Fulford said he was ‘committed to proceeding at pace and with rigour’ (Rick Findler PA)

“We will hold two days of hearings this week and then resume hearings on September 8 at Liverpool Town Hall when I will hear from more of the victims, survivors and their families.

“My focus throughout this inquiry will be a thorough and forensic investigation of all the circumstances surrounding the attack and the events leading up to it.

“This will include the perpetrator’s history and interactions with all the relevant agencies, how they shared information and responded to the risks that he posed. I will then move into a second phase next year where I will consider the wider issues of children and young people being drawn into extreme violence.

“As chair of this inquiry, I am committed to proceeding at pace and with rigour whilst balancing the needs of those who live with the continued trauma of what happened in Southport in July 2024.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the public inquiry in January (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the public inquiry in January to help understand what went wrong and prevent any repetition of similar incidents.

Three separate referrals were made to the Government’s counter-terror programme Prevent about Rudakubana’s behaviour in the years before the attack, as well as six separate calls to police.

A review into the Prevent referrals published in February found there was sufficient risk posed by Rudakubana to keep his cases within Prevent active but that these were closed prematurely while too much focus was placed on a lack of distinct ideology.

The inquiry will draw on evidence from interviews with witnesses and disclosure from 15 organisations, including MI5, Counter-Terrorism Policing, NHS England and Merseyside Police.

The widespread rioting and civil unrest following the murders is not being examined by the inquiry.

Rachael Wong, director at law firm Bond Turner, representing the three bereaved families, said: “We know that nothing the inquiry reveals or subsequently recommends will change the unimaginable loss felt by the families of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, but we all now have a responsibility to ensure that something like this never happens again.

“We will be doing all we can to assist the chair through the inquiry and uncover the truth.

“It is only through intense public scrutiny that real change can be effected.”

The inquiry begins at 2pm.