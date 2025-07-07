Princess of Wales’s parents attend day eight of Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales’s parents, Sir Lenny Henry and Michael McIntyre were among the notable names to attend the eighth day of Wimbledon.

Carole and Michael Middleton were seen at the tennis championships on Monday morning, amid an overcast start to the day.

Kate, who attended the finals weekend of last year’s championships, is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

Last year, the Princess of Wales presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz, in her second public engagement since she announced her cancer diagnosis.

Sir Lenny Henry and Lisa Makin on day eight of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Comedians Sir Lenny and Mr McIntyre were also seen on day eight of the championships.

Broadcaster Gabby Logan was another famous face spotted at the grounds of the tournament on Monday.

Last week, a number of celebrities were spotted at SW19 including Sir David Beckham, Sir Gareth Southgate and Gary Lineker – who were all seen in the Royal Box.

US music stars Olivia Rodrigo and Dave Grohl were also among the top celebrity names spotted at Wimbledon, along with adventurer Bear Grylls and actor Rory Kinnear.

Paralympic champions packed the Royal Box on day seven of the championships on Sunday.

Wheelchair tennis duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid occupied prime front-row positions.

Wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn, canoeists Emma Wiggs and Charlotte Henshaw, archer Jodie Grinham and fencer Dimitri Coutya were among the other star names.

Cricket great Brian Lara, triple Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean and former footballer and presenter Chris Kamara were also in the premium seats.

British singles hopes at Wimbledon rest on Cameron Norrie after his gruelling five-set win followed Sonay Kartal’s defeat on Sunday.

He next faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday.

Norrie, a semi-finalist in 2022, is only the third British man to reach the last eight more than once in the last 50 years, after Tim Henman and Sir Andy Murray.