Police have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after a fire on Electric Avenue, Brixton, south London.

The blaze on the busy shopping street saw 10 fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters called out on Monday.

The fire began in a storage area behind some of the shops on Electric Avenue, a street made famous by Guyanese-British musician Eddy Grant’s 1983 song of the same name.

It then spread to the building above the storage area, according to London Fire Brigade (LFB).

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising over the roofs of the street, which hosts Brixton’s market, throughout Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Metropolitan Police.

But in a statement, the force said: “One suspect, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He remains in police custody.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2087/07JUL or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Throughout the day, police maintained a cordon on Electric Avenue, preventing pedestrians from accessing it, while also blocking off several nearby roads to traffic.

Brixton Tube station was closed throughout Monday to stop smoke from travelling, and residents living nearby were advised to shut their windows to stop prevent smoke inhalation.

Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue throughout Monday, trying to access a back area behind them where the fire started.

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the doors of two of the shops they entered, while water poured from a street-side access point where they had connected their hoses.

Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton (PA)

A fire engine with a long ladder could meanwhile be seen in use on Electric Lane, a small back alley behind the main shopping street.

The ladder was used as both a lookout, and as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from a height, LFB said.

The fire brigade said the blaze was brought under control by 1.11pm, but firefighters remained in the area to observe.