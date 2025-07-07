Notting Hill Carnival fugitive found guilty of bus driver’s stab murder

A fugitive has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s father after being caught at Notting Hill Carnival.

Kamar Williams, 34, stabbed Derek Thomas, 55, in Hackney, north-east London, last July 30.

After the “frenzied” attack, Williams, from the Isle of Dogs, east London, went on the run.

He was finally detained after crashing a hired BMW and fleeing on foot, with police in pursuit.

On Monday, a jury at the Old Bailey found Williams unanimously guilty of murder and guilty of having a bladed article by a majority of 11 to one.

There were cries of “yes” from the public gallery as the jury delivered the verdicts after deliberating for 17 hours and 48 minutes.

Judge Angela Rafferty KC adjourned sentencing until Friday July 18 and remanded Williams into custody.

Kamar Williams who has been found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s father (Met Police/PA)

Anthony Orchard KC had told jurors the defendant had been looking for the victim’s daughter Carron Thomas on the night of the murder.

Earlier that evening, she had received threatening and abusive text messages from the defendant, the court was told.

The jury heard that Ms Thomas had called police twice in the hours before her father was attacked.

Just before 7pm, she reported to police that Williams was at her sister’s address, but when police arrived he was not there.

Just after 10.30pm, she called police again, while she was at her sister’s house, believing she could see Williams walking through the estate.

Williams went to Mr Thomas’s home looking for him or his daughter, but they were not in.

As he was driving away, he spotted Mr Thomas walking home on Stoke Newington Common at around 11pm.

Mr Thomas had finished a late shift as a bus driver and had gone into Tesco for some food before heading home.

Williams stopped the van he was driving in the middle of the road, got out and stabbed Mr Thomas five times.

The contents of Mr Thomas’s shopping bag were strewn over the pavement and road.

Mr Orchard said: “Mr Thomas may well have swung a punch at the defendant but if he did, you can be sure he was acting in a desperate attempt to defend himself.

“There can be no doubt that the attacker was this knife-wielding defendant.

“Mr Thomas was struck by the knife on five occasions in different places in what was, you may think, a frenzied attack.

“If you were walking home across the common minding your own business and someone ran at you with a large knife you would have been terrified – clearly so was Mr Thomas.

“Having stabbed Mr Thomas, the defendant left him for dead and went on the run, only being arrested a month later at the carnival.”

Giving evidence, Williams claimed he acted in self-defence after the victim produced a knife.

He claimed he had been looking to talk to the bus driver about his relationship with his daughter.

He told jurors he took the knife from Mr Thomas and stabbed him with it.

Following the guilty verdicts, Detective Inspector John Marriott, of Scotland Yard, said: “This was a brutal and premeditated attack on a much-loved father.

“Kamar Williams showed clear intent that night, driving to Derek’s home, waiting for the right moment, and carrying out this senseless act of violence.

“The swift response from our officers, combined with extensive CCTV, forensic work, and determination from our investigation team, led to his arrest and conviction.

“Our thoughts remain with Derek’s family, who have shown immense strength throughout this ordeal.”

Mr Thomas’s family said in a statement: “Derek will be greatly missed by his family and friends, he was a dedicated family man and worked hard to provide for them. He was the life and soul of the family.

“Derek was always on hand to provide support, knowledge, advice and was a calming influence when it was required. His passing has left a massive hole in the lives of his wife, children, grandchildren, family and all that knew him. He was greatly loved by all and will never be forgotten.”