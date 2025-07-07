Ministers fail to rule out cutting Send school plans after campaigners’ concerns

Ministers have failed to rule out slashing education plans for children and young people with special educational needs, after campaigners warned against the move.

Education minister Stephen Morgan insisted parents should have “absolutely” no fear that support for children with special needs or disabilities (Send) will be scaled back.

But he could not guarantee that the current system of education, health and care plans (EHCPs), which are issued to give children specialist classroom support, would remain in place.

In a letter shared with the Guardian newspaper, campaigners have said that without the documents in mainstream schools, “many thousands of children risk being denied vital provision, or losing access to education altogether”.

On Monday, Mr Morgan told broadcaster LBC the current system of support is “failing children, it’s failing parents”.

Asked if concerned campaigners could have no fear that Send support will be scaled back, Mr Morgan replied: “Absolutely. What we want to do is make sure we’ve got a better system in place as a result of the reform that we’re doing that improves outcomes for children with additional needs.”

But pressed whether the reforms could include scrapping ECHPs, Mr Morgan replied: “We’re looking at all things in the round.

“I’m not going to get into the mechanics today, but this is about strengthening support for system.”

On Sunday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson would similarly not be drawn on whether the plans will be retained.

“What I can say very clearly is that we will strengthen and put in place better support for children,” she told the BBC.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (Jeff Overs/BBC)

The Government plans to publish a white paper in the autumn detailing how it will reform support for Send, according to Mr Morgan.

Requests for Send support have risen year-on-year.

In total, there were 638,745 EHCPs in place in January 2025, up 10.8% on the same point last year.

The number of new plans which started during 2024 also grew by 15.8% on the previous year, to 97,747.

Requests for children to be assessed for EHCPs rose by 11.8% to 154,489 in 2024.

In a letter to the Guardian, campaigners including the heads of charities, professors, Send parents including actor Sally Phillips, and campaigners including broadcaster Chris Packham warned against scrapping ECHPs as part of any overhaul of support.

“Whatever the Send system’s problems, the answer is not to remove the rights of children and young people. Families cannot afford to lose these precious legal protections,” they said.

MPs have warned ministers have not been clear about their plans, and could face a rebellion akin to last week’s welfare Bill revolt, according to the Guardian.

In a signal the Government is willing to square up to its rebellious backbenchers, Mr Morgan told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that Labour MPs had “stood on a platform a manifesto commitment to reform the Send system”.

He also would not be drawn into suggestions by Good Morning Britain that the reforms were a cost-cutting measure being driven by the Treasury.

“Well, look at the figures. We’ve actually put more money into the Send system, the £1 billion for high needs announced last year,” he replied to the question.

Amid mounting pressure from MPs to scrap the two-child benefit cap, the minister said “nothing has changed” in the Government’s plans, which will see a child poverty strategy report back in the autumn.

Mr Morgan added: “We’re looking at all levers to bring down child poverty, but that’s got to be fiscally done well, and obviously we need to grow our economy.”