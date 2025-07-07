King tells of ‘profound sadness’ in letter to Trump after Texas floods

The King has written to President Trump to express his “profound sadness” after catastrophic flooding killed nearly 90 people in Texas.

Charles “offered his deepest sympathy” to those who lost loved ones over the July Fourth weekend, the British Embassy in Washington said.

“Following the devastating flooding in Texas, His Majesty King Charles has written to President Trump to express his profound sadness at the tragic loss of life,” the embassy said.

“He offered his deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to courage and selflessness of the emergency service and volunteers.”

Operators of Camp Mystic, a century-old summer camp in the Texas Hill Country, said they lost 27 campers and counsellors, confirming their worst fears after a wall of water slammed into cabins built along the edge of the Guadalupe River.

With additional rain on the way, more flooding remains a threat in saturated parts of the US state.

Authorities said the death toll was sure to rise as crews looked for many people who were missing.