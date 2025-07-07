Half of Britons oppose fining supermarkets failing healthy food targets

More than half of Britons oppose fining supermarkets which do not meet healthy food sales targets, a survey suggests.

Under a new Government plan to tackle obesity, announced last week, supermarkets could be fined if they do not sell healthier food.

But a poll taken by YouGov following the announcement found the public seems not to support the move, with 52% of Britons saying they oppose fining supermarkets for not hitting Government targets to buy healthier food.

One third (32%) are in favour of the plan.

Conservative and Reform voters are particularly opposed to the idea, the poll suggests, with 68% and 71% respectively saying they are either “somewhat” or “strongly” against it, while 44% of Labour voters and 45% of Lib Dem voters are also against it.

The “healthy food standard” will apply to retailers and manufacturers in England as part of a 10-year strategy to cut diet-related diseases, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

Initially developed by innovation agency Nesta, the policy introduces mandatory health targets for retailers while giving them flexibility in how to meet them, such as by tweaking recipes, running price promotions on healthier items, or redesigning store layouts.

Supermarkets will be required to report sales data and those that fail to hit targets could face financial penalties, Nesta suggested.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the Government’s aim was for children today to be part of the healthiest generation of youngsters ever (Lucy North/PA)

Nesta analysed 36 million supermarket transactions, finding an average shopping basket health score of 67 out of 100, and has set a target to raise this to 69.

Its modelling shows that raising the score by just two points would cut obesity by around a fifth over three years, helping more than three million people to achieve a healthier weight.

Announcing the policy, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “If everyone who is overweight reduced their calorie intake by around 200 calories a day – the equivalent of a bottle of fizzy drink – obesity would be halved.

“This Government’s ambition for kids today is for them to be part of the healthiest generation of children ever. That is within our grasp. With the smart steps we’re taking today, we can give every child a healthy start to life.

“Our brilliant supermarkets already do so much work for our communities and are trying to make their stores healthier, and we want to work with them and other businesses to create a level playing field.

“Through our new healthy food standard, we will make the healthy choice the easy choice, because prevention is better than cure.”

The Government aims to introduce mandatory reporting by the end of this parliament in 2029, with the standard to be achieved some way into the next.

Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, welcomed the announcement, while Simon Roberts, chief executive of Sainsbury’s, called it an “important and positive step forward in helping the nation to eat well”.

YouGov surveyed 5,742 adults in Great Britain on July 4.