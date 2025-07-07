Foreign Office promise Dunn family publication of final review report

The Foreign Office have said the final report from a review into how the government handled the case of Harry Dunn will be published in full after his family raised concerns.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy officially launched the independent review on Monday – saying it would “ensure lessons are learned”.

The Dunn family were heavily critical of the Foreign Office in 2019 after senior officials told the US government they should “feel able” to put their son’s killer Anne Sacoolas on the next flight home following a fatal road crash.

The US state department asserted diplomatic immunity on behalf of Sacoolas – who left the UK 19 days after the incident outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

A parliamentary review, which will be led by Dame Anne Owers, will scrutinise the role of the Foreign Office in supporting the Dunn family following the crash, but will not look at the actions of the US government.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the report would be published in full, subject to redactions relating to national security or personal information.

The findings will also be laid before Parliament alongside a written statement from Mr Lammy.

Following the review’s official launch, Dame Anne said: “I believe it is crucially important that public authorities are ready to learn lessons from difficult and traumatic events, so they can reflect on and improve the way they work and communicate.

“This is something that I have been committed to in all the roles I have held.

“I am pleased to have been asked by the Foreign Secretary to carry out this work in the context of the tragic death of Harry Dunn, and to identify any lessons for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“I very much hope that this will provide some assurance to Harry’s family.”

Harry’s mother, Charlotte Charles, alongside other family members, met with Mr Lammy on Wednesday following an invitation for him to “hear the family’s views and concerns”.

She said: “It is our sincere hope that her work will help ensure that no other family is ever treated in the way that ours was.

“This review is yet another step in our long journey towards ensuring that Harry’s loss was not in vain and that the world is a better and safer place.”

In his own statement, Mr Lammy said: “I am confident the review into how the case was handled by the previous government has the remit required to properly address the family’s concerns and to ensure lessons are learned.

“Having worked previously with Dame Anne Owers on the Lammy Review in 2017, I don’t believe anyone is better qualified to undertake this important piece of work.”