70 firefighters called to blaze on Electric Avenue

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising from an area behind buildings on the busy south London shopping street.

By contributor David Lynch, PA
Published
Last updated
Firefighters at the scene on Electric Avenue in Brixton (David Lynch/PA)

Some 70 firefighters have been called to a south London fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen billowing over a shopping street.

Ten fire engines are also attending the blaze on Electric Avenue, Brixton, which appears to have started in a storage area behind the busy shopping street.

Brixton Tube station was temporarily closed on Monday morning as a result of the fire.

The scene of the fire in Brixton
Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue (David Lynch/PA)

Metropolitan Police officers were at the scene, preventing people from accessing the street with a line of police tape while the London Fire Brigade worked.

Firefighters could be seen heading in and out of several shops on Electric Avenue, trying to access a back area where the fire started.

A large plume of smoke could be seen rising above the buildings on Monday morning.

A fire engine with a long ladder could meanwhile be seen in use on Electric Lane, a small back alley behind the street which hosts Brixton market.

