Stem cell plea from man with rare blood disorder who wants to be ‘normal again’

A man who was diagnosed with a rare and life-threatening blood disorder after noticing a rash on his legs after running has launched an urgent appeal to find a stem cell donor.

Dan Chapman, 31, said that while he “can’t run away” from his condition at the moment, a transplant would give him his life back.

Mr Chapman has been diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a serious bone marrow disorder where the bone marrow does not produce enough blood cells.

“They did a bone marrow biopsy and couldn’t get a proper sample,” he said.

“It turned out there just wasn’t enough marrow left to take. My bone marrow had failed.”

Dan is being treated at Nottingham City Hospital (Dan Chapman/Anthony Nolan)

It is estimated that only between 100 and 150 people are diagnosed with the condition in the UK each year.

It can affect anyone at any age, but is most common among people aged between 10 and 20 and over 60.

Before his diagnosis, Mr Chapman, who is from Lincolnshire but works in London, said he “felt fine” after a run, but then noticed small, dark red spots on his skin that did not itch.

Days later, after another run, he was in hospital having an urgent platelet transfusion.

Mr Chapman said: “I’m someone who runs, but I don’t call myself a runner. I’d gone for a five-mile run feeling perfectly fine.

“Less than 24 hours later, I was having a transfusion. That’s how fast life can change.”

Aside from the spots, other symptoms noticed by Mr Chapman included tiredness, bleeding gums and dried blood on his pillow.

After looking these up online, Mr Chapman visited his GP, who performed a rapid blood test, confirming his platelet count was critically low and advising him to head to A&E.

“I missed the call; they said if I didn’t answer, they’d send an ambulance,” Mr Chapman said. “That’s when it hit me — this was serious.”

Medics have told Mr Chapman he needs a stem cell transplant to introduce healthy stem cells into the bloodstream to grow and produce new blood cells.

His brother was tested but is not a match.

Mr Chapman is being treated at Nottingham City Hospital and working with the charity Anthony Nolan to raise awareness of the stem cell register and encourage people aged 16 to 30 to sign up.

He said: “I just thought, there’s no one to be angry at. It’s not something I did. I’ve been given this diagnosis. I can’t run away from it.

“It’s not like an email that I don’t want to respond to. I can’t outrun aplastic anaemia — it’s there whether I like it or not.

“The idea that someone out there could be a match, someone I’ve never met — it would mean everything.

“I’m living my life in here, but it’s not the life I want.

“A transplant would mean I could get back to doing the everyday stuff: running, going to a show, meeting friends after work. Just being normal again.”

Those interested in signing the Anthony Nolan stem cell register must be aged 16 to 30.

It is free, and involves filling in an online form and requesting a swab pack, which will arrive in the post and can be posted back.

“You never think you’ll need something like this,” Mr Chapman added.

“But if you’re the one person who could be a match — not just for me, but for anyone — please sign up. Because that one swab could give someone their life back.”