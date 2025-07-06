Man charged with murder after 85-year-old found dead in south London property

A man has been charged with murder after an 85-year-old was found dead at a property in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said Amithraz Balgobin, 36, of Woodbourne Avenue, Lambeth, was charged with murder and possession of Class A and Class B drugs on Sunday.

The London Ambulance Service called officers to an address in Streatham at around 1pm on Friday following reports that a man, 85, had suffered serious injuries.

He was found with a number of injuries and pronounced dead at the scene in Churchmore Road, the Metropolitan Police said.

Balgobin was arrested nearby and charged on Sunday, the force said.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The Met said: “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“The victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”