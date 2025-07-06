Man charged a year after four-year-old girl dies in Birmingham crash

A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a four-year-old girl died in a crash in Birmingham.

Mayar Yahia died after being hit by a car in Upper Highgate Street on April 14 last year, West Midlands Police said.

Three other people suffered injuries which were not serious.

Javonnie Tavener, 23, has been charged with causing death by careless driving, causing death whilst driving uninsured and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving, police said.

Tavener appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on July 30, the force said.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police last year, Mayar’s father Babiker said she was “an extraordinary young girl”.