Man, 24, arrested after exhibition honouring Windrush generation vandalised

A man has been arrested after an exhibition honouring the Windrush generation was vandalised in Brixton, south London.

Officers were called to reports of vandalism at Windrush Square at 6.09am on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Portraits featuring in an exhibition were damaged.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of vandalism, the force said.

He was taken to a police station where he remains in custody.

Based on investigations carried out so far, the incident is not being treated as a hate crime, the Met said, adding that further enquiries will take place to establish the circumstances.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, who leads policing in Brixton, said: “We understand that those in the community will feel distressed about vandalism to the Windrush exhibition in Brixton.

“We believe that this was not a hate crime, and I want to reassure anyone with concerns, that a man has now been arrested.

“Local neighbourhood officers have been in contact with the organiser of the exhibition, and remain in the area to respond to any questions or worries that people may have.”