Death of scientist in Dundee ‘being treated as murder’ as man charged

The death of a scientist in Dundee is being investigated as a murder and a 20-year-old man has been charged, police said.

Police Scotland on Sunday named the victim as Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, who lived in the area.

Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.

She was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem has taken place and her death is now being treated as murder,” the force said on Sunday.

Dr Gomo was an environmental and water resources scientist and her specialisms included water resources management, environmental sustainability, and policy.

According to social media, she was employed by Scottish Water in water resources planning.

She was awarded a PhD in Geography and Environmental Science from the University of Dundee.

Her doctorate looked at the links between the environment and policy making in the Zambezi river basin, particularly in Malawi.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man arrested is to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts are with Dr Gomo’s family.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected,” he said.

Det Supt Sharp added: “Our enquiries are continuing and I remain satisfied that the incident poses no wider risk to the public.

“At this early stage of the investigation we are following a number of lines of inquiry.”

He said he is “acutely aware of content circulating on social media” and urged members of the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.

There will be an increased police presence in the area.

Witnesses and anyone with information on the incident have been asked to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.

They can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.