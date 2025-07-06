‘Costly mistake’ that some holidaymakers are making when travelling abroad

Going without cash when abroad could be an expensive mistake for some holidaymakers, according to research, with more than one in three having found themselves caught out when needing physical money.

Some 39% of holidaymakers have found themselves in unexpected situations where cash was required while they were abroad, according to a survey commissioned by website Be Clever With Your Cash.

The most common expenses included tipping, taxi fares and shopping at local or independent retailers, according to the research.

Prepaid and specialist travel cards can make it easier to rely less on physical cash while travelling overseas.

But those suddenly needing that cash could end up paying extra costs, the survey carried out by Opinium, among 2,000 people across the UK who have travelled abroad, indicates.

The research found some people who had to make an emergency cash machine withdrawal on their last trip overseas were charged an ATM fee.

Some people also said they turned to airport exchange desks for last-minute cash, even though they may potentially be getting a worse deal than if they had shopped around for their travel money and planned ahead.

The website said that stepping outside major cities can also present challenges, as rural and remote areas in some countries could be less likely to accept cards.

Amelia Murray, a money expert at Be Clever With Your Cash, said: “There’s still a blind spot when it comes to cash. Many people assume that having a fee-free card is enough, but that can be a false economy if you end up using an ATM abroad that charges or get stung by poor exchange rates.

“It’s not about carrying wads of cash, it’s about being prepared for those moments when a card simply won’t cut it.”

It was suggested packing a small amount of local currency that could be used for purposes such as tipping (Alamy/PA)

Ms Murray suggested packing a “cash cushion” – a small amount of local currency that could be useful for tipping, local travel, or if holidaymakers end up somewhere that does not accept cards.

She also suggested that holidaymakers make sure they understand their card’s policy on fees and currency conversion before they travel.

People may also want to check how much they would be covered for by their travel insurer if their cash is lost or stolen while they are abroad.

Research released by financial information business Defaqto in May indicated that 91% of annual and 86% of single trip policies included cash cover as standard.

Just over a third (35%) of single trip travel insurance policies covered as much as £200 to £299, while a quarter (24%) covered between £300 to £399, according to Defaqto’s analysis.