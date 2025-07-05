UK re-establishes diplomatic relations with Syria as Lammy visits

David Lammy has said that a “stable Syria is in the UK’s interests” as the UK re-established diplomatic relations with the Middle Eastern nation.

The Foreign Secretary has visited Damascus, the first visit to the country by a UK minister for 14 years, and met with President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The Assad regime collapsed in December last year after rebels led by proscribed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed the capital Damascus, forcing the then-president to flee after 24 years in charge.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also announced £94.5 million for humanitarian aid for Syrians.

Mr Lammy said: “As the first UK Minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad’s brutal regime, I’ve seen first-hand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country.

“After over a decade of conflict, there is renewed hope for the Syrian people.

“The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.

“A stable Syria is in the UK’s interests, reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons, tackling the threat of terrorism and delivering the Government’s plan for change.”

In April, the UK lifted a raft of sanctions against Syria that had been imposed under the Assad regime, including those on the interior and defence ministries.

The Syrian president’s office said on Saturday said that the president and Mr Lammy discussed co-operation, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.