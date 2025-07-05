Shona Robison urges Prime Minister to follow Scotland on taxation

Scotland’s Finance Secretary said Labour needs a “new direction” as she called on the Prime Minister to look north of the border for a more progressive tax system to protect public spending.

Ms Robison said that if Labour had followed the Scottish model, where higher earners pay more tax, Labour would not be in the “complete fiscal mess that they are in now.”

Her comments come after Sir Keir Starmer’s Government was forced into a last-minute climbdown in order for welfare legislation to pass its first parliamentary hurdle earlier this week.

In a late concession on Tuesday evening, ministers shelved plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), with any changes now only coming after a review of the benefit.

These changes are expected to put pressure on other parts of the Government’s finances.

Ms Robison said: “People voted for a Labour government last year because they wanted change from the Tories – but after a year of attacks on the incomes of pensioners, the poor and the disabled, they are rightly wondering exactly what, if anything, is different.

“When Keir Starmer took office, he could have chosen to ask people on higher incomes to pay a little more in tax in order to protect public spending.

“Choosing instead to target the vulnerable is not leadership – frankly, it is political cowardice.

“If Keir Starmer had done in England what the SNP have done in Scotland with taxation, Labour would not be in the complete fiscal mess that they are in now.

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to rethink taxation (Lucy North/PA)

“After a year of mistakes, Labour needs a new direction – and they should look to Scotland. By asking people on higher incomes to pay a bit more in tax, we have ensured a majority of taxpayers pay less than they would elsewhere in the UK, and are able to unlock more spending for services like the NHS, as well as cut poverty by introducing a Scottish Child Payment, and ensure that everybody can benefit from important services like free tuition and free prescriptions.”

She added: “Labour used to tell Scotland that we didn’t need independence and we just needed to get rid of the Tory government – but the last year has completely demolished that argument.

“No Westminster government will ever deliver the truly fair society which I believe the vast majority of people in Scotland want to live in – and that is why independence is the best future for Scotland.”

Scottish Labour’s economy, business and fair work spokesperson Daniel Johnson MSP said: “SNP ministers have a brass neck to think they can lecture anyone after their atrocious financial mismanagement.

“The SNP use higher taxes on Scottish nurses and firefighters as a substitute for economic growth, waste billions on out-of-control prison and ferry projects, and have created multibillion-pound black holes in the public finances.

“Labour is delivering the largest funding settlement in the history of devolution, with £50 billion for Scotland’s NHS, schools and public services this year alone. Despite that, the SNP are now gearing up to make cuts to fill their fiscal black hole.

“The SNP government has the money, they have the powers, but they are out of ideas, out of excuses and out of time.

“Next year, we have the chance to kick out this SNP Government that cannot be trusted with taxpayers’ money.”