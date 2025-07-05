MP withdraws Reform whip ‘from himself’ pending investigation, says party

MP James McMurdock has withdrawn the Reform UK whip from himself amid “allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper”, the party’s chief whip has said.

Lee Anderson said in a statement on Saturday that the allegations against Mr McMurdock “relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP”.

Mr Anderson said that Mr McMurdock has “agreed to co-operate in full with any investigation”.

In a statement published on Reform’s X account on Saturday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: “I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as Chief Whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.

“The allegations relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP,” Mr Anderson said.

Mr McMurdock has represented South Basildon and East Thurrock since last July’s general election.

He won the seat by 98 votes, beating Labour into second place, and taking the seat from the Conservatives.