MP resigns Reform UK whip amid ‘business propriety’ investigation

MP James McMurdock has resigned the Reform UK whip from himself amid questions over “business propriety during the pandemic”.

The party’s chief whip said on Saturday that Mr McMurdock had “removed the party whip” from himself pending the outcome of an investigation.

The Sunday Times published a story on Saturday which alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid-19 loans totalling £70,000 during the pandemic.

Lee Anderson said in a statement on Saturday that the allegations against Mr McMurdock which led to him removing the whip “relate to business propriety during the pandemic and before he became an MP”.

Mr Anderson said that Mr McMurdock has “agreed to co-operate in full with any investigation”.

In a statement published on Reform’s X account on Saturday afternoon, Mr Anderson said: “I have today received a call from James McMurdock who has advised me, as chief whip, that he has removed the party whip from himself pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations that are likely to be published by a national newspaper.

James McMurdock, right, with his fellow Reform UK MPs before withdrawing the whip (PA)

Mr McMurdock has represented South Basildon and East Thurrock since last July’s general election.

He won the seat by 98 votes, beating Labour into second place, and taking the seat from the Conservatives.