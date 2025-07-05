Met Police issue warning after Palestine Action ban comes into force

The Metropolitan Police have warned that officers will act if criminal offences related to the support of proscribed groups are committed, after a ban on Palestine Action came into force on Saturday.

The force said there are a number of events taking place in London this weekend and “anyone attending should be aware that officers policing these will act where criminal offences, including those related to support of proscribed groups or organisations, are committed”.

Palestine Action lost a late-night Court of Appeal challenge on Friday, which sought to stop the protest group being banned, less than two hours before the new legislation came into force at midnight.

Protesters outside the Royal Courts of Justice on The Strand (PA)

The designation as a terror group means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

It comes as a group said it is set to gather in Parliament Square on Saturday holding signs supporting Palestine Action, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries.

Proscription makes it a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 (TACT) to invite or express support for an organisation through chanting, wearing clothing or displaying articles such as flags, signs or logos, the Met said.

The Met also said it is a criminal offence to:

– belong, or profess to belong, to a proscribed organisation in the UK or overseas (Section 11 TACT);

– invite support for a proscribed organisation (Section 12(1A) TACT);

– express an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation (Section 12(1A) TACT);

– arrange, manage or assist in arranging or managing a meeting in the knowledge that the meeting is to support or further the activities of a proscribed organisation, or is to be addressed by a person who belongs or professes to (Section 12(2) TACT);

– wear clothing or carry or display articles in public in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that the individual is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation (Section 13 TACT);

– publish an image of an item of clothing or other article, such as a flag or logo, in the same circumstances (Section 13(1A) TACT)