Lisa Nandy says she asked BBC why nobody was fired for airing Gaza documentary

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has said she asked the BBC why nobody has been fired for airing a Gaza documentary which featured the son of a Hamas official.

This comes ahead of a review looking into Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone, which is reportedly set to be published next week.

The programme first aired in February until it was pulled by the broadcaster after it emerged that its 13-year old narrator is the son of a Hamas official.

Ms Nandy said someone had to be held accountable (James Manning/PA)

The review is being led by Peter Johnston, the Director of Editorial Complaints and Reviews which is independent of BBC News and reports directly to the Director-General.

It is expected to determine whether any editorial guidelines were broken, and whether any disciplinary action is needed.

The BBC will also undertake a full audit of expenditure on the programme.

Bob Vylan performed on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury last Saturday (Yui Mok/PA)

Speaking to The Times, Ms Nandy described feeling “exasperated” as she called for an “adequate explanation from the BBC about what has happened”.

“I have not had that from the chair or Director-General yet,” she said.

She added: “I have been very clear that people must be held accountable for the decisions that were taken. I have asked the question to the board (of the BBC). Why has nobody been fired?

“What I want is an explanation as to why not. If it is a sackable offence then obviously that should happen.

“But if the BBC, which is independent, considers that it is not, I think what all parliamentarians want to know is why.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy sought answers from the BBC (Lucy North/PA)

The review led the corporation to delay and then pull entirely another documentary from the region, Gaza: Doctors under Attack, which has since been broadcast on Channel 4.

Ms Nandy also added that she thinks the BBC has to “get a grip” following the livestreamed Glastonbury performance from punk rap duo, Bob Vylan.

The group have been dropped by a number of music events since the singer Bobby Vylan, whose real name is reportedly Pascal Robinson-Foster, 34, led crowds in chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” during their Saturday afternoon set at Glastonbury and which are now being investigated by police.

“The BBC leadership have got to get a grip on it,” Ms Nandy said.

“It makes me angry on behalf of the BBC staff and the whole creative industries in this country.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she was ‘exasperated’ over the issue (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Particularly the Jewish community, who deserved far better than what happened at the weekend. Action has to be forthcoming.”

Bob Vylan, who are known for addressing political issues in their albums, including racism, masculinity and class, issued a statement on Tuesday claiming they were being “targeted for speaking up”.

The group have been vocal advocates for Palestinian rights and also led crowds in chants of “Free Palestine” during their set.

The BBC has been approached for comment.