Diogo Jota’s wife and family joined by Liverpool players at funeral

Diogo Jota’s wife and family have been joined by Liverpool players for the funeral of the footballer and his brother in Portugal, following their death in a car crash in Spain.

The father-of-three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The coffins of Jota and Silva were carried into Igreja Matriz de Gondomar church in the town of Gondomar near Porto on Saturday morning, followed by mourners.

A church bell tolled and crowds applauded as the brothers’ coffins were carried into the church, followed by mourners, some with their arms around each other.

Others seen arriving at the church included Reds manager Arne Slot, captain Virgil Van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson (PA)

Also at the funeral for the Portuguese international were his national team-mates Bruno Fernandes, of Manchester United; Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, of Manchester City; Joao Felix and Renato Veiga, of Chelsea; Nelson Semedo, from Wolves; Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves, as well as former Liverpool player Fabinho, Porto FC president Andre Villas-Boas and Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez.

Neves served as one of the pallbearers for Jota after flying in from Florida where he played for Al Hilal in the Club World Cup quarter-final on Friday night.

Some of the players carried wreaths shaped like football shirts as they arrived at the church.

Diogo Jota’s widow Rute Cardoso after the funeral of her husband and his brother Andre Silva in the town of Gondomar near Porto (PA)

Martinez told AP: “These are really, really sad days, as you can imagine, but today we showed we are a large, close family.

“Their spirit will be with us forever.”

After the funeral service, the coffins were carried to the cemetery next to the church.

Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez arrives at the funeral (PA)

Family and friends gathered for the brothers’ wake on Friday, with a queue forming outside the Portuguese chapel.

The brothers’ parents attended the Sao Cosme Chapel, the Capela da Ressurreicao, in Gondomar, with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and Jota’s agent also there.

People held service sheets featuring pictures of both brothers, the largest one showing Jota smiling in his Liverpool FC shirt and making a heart sign with his hands.

Tributes at Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool, in memory of Diogo Jota (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool FC postponed the return of their players for pre-season following Jota’s death and players past and present paid tribute to him and his brother on social media.

A sea of floral tributes had been left outside Anfield, with many Liverpool fans and supporters of other clubs looking to pay their respects.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at the stadium and all club stores, museums and tours have been closed until Monday, with staff offered wellbeing support.

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Arne Slot arrive at the funeral (PA)

Jota and Silva were found dead after the car crashed on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday.

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed “a possible speeding incident” was being looked at.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.