Arrests made at protest in support of banned Palestine Action

Arrests have been made at a protest in London being held in support of Palestine Action after a ban on the group came into force on Saturday, police said.

The Metropolitan Police posted on X on Saturday afternoon saying officers are responding to the protest in Parliament Square and making arrests.

Palestine Action lost a late-night Court of Appeal challenge on Friday which sought to stop the protest group being banned, less than two hours before the new legislation came into force at midnight.

The designation as a terror group means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The force posted on X saying: “Officers are responding to a protest in support of Palestine Action in Parliament Square.

“The group is now proscribed and expressing support for them is a criminal offence.

“Arrests are being made.

“Further updates will be shared here.”