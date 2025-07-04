Protesters turn out as woman appears in court over alleged support for Hamas

Pro-Palestine protesters chanted outside the Old Bailey as a 21-year-old woman appeared in court accused of expressing support for Hamas in a speech at a London university.

Student Sarah Cotte, from Camden, north London, has denied two charges of expressing “an opinion or belief in support of a proscribed organisation”.

On October 9 2023, it is alleged she gave a speech at Soas University of London “being reckless” as to whether a person would be encouraged to support a proscribed organisation.

Seven days later, she allegedly expressed support for Hamas by giving her opinion in a WhatsApp group chat.

On Friday, Cotte appeared at the Old Bailey and sat in the well of the court for a hearing before the trial judge, Richard Marks KC.

The judge set a further pre-trial hearing for October 24 and granted Cotte continued conditional bail.

The defendant faces a 10-day trial at the Old Bailey from February 23 next year.