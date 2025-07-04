Preferred candidate for chairman of Climate Change Committee announced

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has announced Nigel Topping as the Government’s preferred candidate for chairman of the Climate Change Committee (CCC).

The chairman plays a key role in the committee’s work of advising ministers on climate targets and reporting to Parliament on progress made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The UK Government, Scottish Government, Welsh Government and Northern Ireland Executive all agreed on Mr Topping as the preferred candidate for the CCC role, Mr Miliband said on Friday.

Before any formal appointment, Mr Topping will be questioned by MPs on the energy and environmental audit select committees on July 16.

Mr Topping is currently a member of the Climate Change Committee and previously held the position of the UK’s high-level climate action champion.

Following an 18-year private sector career in emerging markets and manufacturing, he worked as executive director of the Carbon Disclosure Project and chief executive of the We Mean Business Coalition.

If approved, Mr Topping will replace interim chairman Piers Forster, a leading climate scientist who succeeded former environment secretary Lord Deben in the role in 2023.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said he is looking forward to progressing the appointment in the coming weeks (PA)

Mr Miliband said: “I am delighted to announce the preferred candidate for chair of the Climate Change Committee – Nigel Topping will bring his extensive experience to this role, having already served on the Climate Change Committee for more than two years and as a UN Climate Change High Level Champion for Cop26.

“The CCC plays a vital role advising the UK and devolved governments on our climate targets and this announcement comes at a crucial time, as we deliver our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower with good jobs, energy security and growth for the British people.

“Net zero is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and Nigel’s strong business background will help us drive growth on the transition to net zero, unlocking opportunities for Britain.

“I look forward to progressing the appointment in the coming weeks along with ministers in the devolved governments.”